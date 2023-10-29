Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 31,817 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,817 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $64,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of PG stock opened at $147.16 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $346.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.
Get Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.