Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 31,817 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,817 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $64,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $147.16 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $346.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

