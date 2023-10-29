Emfo LLC Takes $34,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies
In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on GEHC
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %
GEHC opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.67.
GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.
GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GE HealthCare Technologies
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.