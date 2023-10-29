Emfo LLC Takes $34,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

GEHC opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

