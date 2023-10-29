Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SAH opened at $49.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is -85.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 38,086 shares of company stock worth $2,056,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 29.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 129,505 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 18.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 273.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 29,871 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

