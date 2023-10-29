Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Buys 3,277 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE IBM opened at $142.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

