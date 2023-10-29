Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 110.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $109.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average is $115.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

