Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $88,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after purchasing an additional 312,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $262.47 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.72 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.45. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

