Asio Capital LLC Grows Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.8 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $70.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cfra upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.