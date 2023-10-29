Corundum Trust Company INC Takes $329,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Corundum Trust Company INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,218,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.62. The stock has a market cap of $260.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRK

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.