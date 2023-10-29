Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

