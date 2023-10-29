Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Update

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 85.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.