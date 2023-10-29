Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $216,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 355.4% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $457.00. 559,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,103. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.54. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.88 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

