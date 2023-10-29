Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,301 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 240,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 102,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,010,000 after purchasing an additional 213,836 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:EFV opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

