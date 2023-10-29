Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 340 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,744,000 after buying an additional 3,222,827 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after buying an additional 3,106,287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

