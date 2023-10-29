Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFG stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.