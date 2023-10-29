JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is SPC Financial Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 490,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $24,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.21 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

