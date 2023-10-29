Delphi Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises approximately 1.1% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

ARCC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $18.66. 3,021,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

