Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $15.96 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.29.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $370.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,007. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $289.94 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.66. The company has a market capitalization of $180.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.