Facet Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,207,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,517. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $276.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

