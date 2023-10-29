Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Facet Wealth Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,223,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 15.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.32% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $302,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND remained flat at $68.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,325,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,584,637. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.70.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

