Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,291,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.40. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

