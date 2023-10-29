Facet Wealth Inc. Has $540,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,741 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,554,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,771. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.