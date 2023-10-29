Facet Wealth Inc. Has $52.80 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.7% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $52,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $284,663,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,386,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,060,825. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

