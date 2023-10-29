AerCap (NYSE:AER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. AerCap updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50 EPS.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AerCap has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 24.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth about $178,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

