SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,943 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,929,000 after acquiring an additional 577,325 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $157,663,000.

SPEM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,947,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,736. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

