Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Announces Earnings Results

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY24 guidance to 4.95-5.10 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE BAH opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $130.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 758.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.