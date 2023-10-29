Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 1,295 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.2% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.99. 2,380,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,823. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

