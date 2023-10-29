iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $437.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.31 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

