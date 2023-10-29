Wealth Management Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,593 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 6.0% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $127.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

