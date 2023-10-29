SP Asset Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,857,000 after purchasing an additional 473,888 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,156,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $927,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,203 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,435,124 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

