Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 716,546 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716,546 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Xylem worth $127,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Xylem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.74 and a one year high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.34 and a 200 day moving average of $102.69.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

