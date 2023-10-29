DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,983 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of DexCom worth $130,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in DexCom by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after acquiring an additional 628,201 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $89.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. SVB Leerink began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,125 shares of company stock valued at $600,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

