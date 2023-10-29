Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,748 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $172,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,887.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,876.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,958.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.18 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

