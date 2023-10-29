Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,613 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Cadence Design Systems worth $138,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $230.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.24 and a 200 day moving average of $229.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $255.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,804 shares of company stock worth $17,962,142. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.