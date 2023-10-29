SPC Financial Inc. Buys 15,708 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 706,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 74,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $29.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

