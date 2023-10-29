W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up about 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of W.W. Grainger worth $266,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $706.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $701.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $708.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

