Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 779,214 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 779,214 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.2% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Intuitive Surgical worth $303,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,713 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $258.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

