SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 675 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,438,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after purchasing an additional 762,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NUE opened at $148.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,961 shares of company stock valued at $5,982,573. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

