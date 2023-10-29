SPC Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 38,431 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $89.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.52.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

