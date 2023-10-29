SPC Financial Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $898,491.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,310 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,780. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DRI opened at $142.49 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

