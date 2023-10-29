SPC Financial Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Raymond James by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 489,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,745,000 after purchasing an additional 117,670 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Raymond James by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average is $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

