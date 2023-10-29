SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 9,813 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS PTLC opened at $38.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

