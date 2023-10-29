SPC Financial Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Mad River Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $416,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 482.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 67,609 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

