Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 364 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 148.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,029,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,978 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

