Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 285 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $135.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average is $142.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

