Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 3,058 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

