Simmons Bank Sells 1,081 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

