Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SO opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 98.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

