Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

PR stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 4.42.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $2,548,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,274,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,895,110.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock worth $315,762,280. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

