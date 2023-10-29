Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1,741.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,003 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $106.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.95. The company has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

