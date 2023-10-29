Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 700 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 189,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 721,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after buying an additional 138,689 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Shell by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 995,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,090,000 after purchasing an additional 205,900 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

